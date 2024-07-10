Elderly woman robbed of cash, gold ornaments by dacoits in Khanewal

KHANEWAL - An elderly woman was deprived of cash and gold ornaments at gun point by four unidentified armed motorcyclists in city area on Tuesday. According to police sources, an old woman was returning home after drawing cash from a local bank ATM when she was intercepted by four unidentified armed motorcyclists in premises of City police station. The criminals held her hostage at gun point and snatched cash Rs70,000 and ear-rings from her before escaping from the scene. The outlaws also tortured the woman when she started shouting to foil the robbery bid.

The police concerned have started the investigations into the incident, however, CCTV footage of the incident has also been collected from the site, police sources added.