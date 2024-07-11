FIA, DRAP seize unregistered, Illegal, expired medicines

KARACHI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in collaboration with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), conducted a raid in Gulshan-e-Roomi, Malir, seizing a significant amount of unregistered, illegal, and expired medicines from foreign countries, and arrested an individual.

According to an FIA spokesperson on Tuesday, the arrested individual, Anoop Kumar, was operating a social media page named “Vitamindec” to sell the seized medicines. The confiscated items include medicines for heart diseases, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, and other conditions, as well as foreign-made soaps, shampoos, cosmetics, and nutritional products.

Anoop Kumar could not provide any relevant documentation for the seized items, which are valued at Rs 15 million. Anoop, who worked as a supervisor, disclosed the name of the owner, Deepak Kumar, who is currently residing in the UAE.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing, with additional raids being conducted to apprehend others involved.