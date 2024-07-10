Government reduces flour price: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak on Tuesday directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure the immediate implementation of the reduction in flour prices by Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz. In order to pass on the benefit of the reduction in the price of flour to the people, it is necessary that the price magistrates ensure the prompt implementation of this price.

According to details, on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, the retail price of 10 kg flour was set at Rs 900, while the price of a 20 kg bag was set at Rs 1,800. Likewise, fortified flour rate was fixed at Rs 920 per 10 kg bag and Rs 1840 for a 20 kg bag. Commissioner Rawalpindi said that there is also a Qeemat Punjab app for the public to complain about excessive rates, in which they can register their complaints regarding overcharging.

Engineer Aamir Khattak said that according to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, practical steps are being taken to provide maximum relief to the people. Price Control Magistrates should be present in the field to ensure the sale of flour at government notified rates. Any kind of negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.