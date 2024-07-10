Thursday, July 11, 2024
Rupee gains 10 paisas vs dollar

July 10, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee witnessed an appreciation of 10 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs278.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.50. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 279 and Rs 281 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by 58 paisas to close at Rs301.17 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.75, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.73, whereas a decrease of 48 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs356.39 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs356.87.

