Khawaja Asif says phone tapping vital for national security

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said the matter of phone tapping is passing through the legal stages.

He said it has become necessary in view of the national security and its importance has increased in the war the state has renewed against terrorism.

In the current situation I will fully support phone tapping,” said the minister.

To reply to the protest by the PTI over the phone tapping issue, he even quoted the statement of former premier Imran Khan who said during his stint in power that ‘even his phone calls are tapped and for all the right reasons.’

The reaction from Asif came after the country’s premier spy agency, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), mandated by the federal government to intercept and trace phone calls and messages due to perceived threats to national security.