Lahore court rejects Imran’s interim bail in May 9 cases

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday rejected the interim bail of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to May 9 violence. ATC Judge Khalid Arshad announced the reserved verdict on the bail petitions of the PTI founder in cases involving attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police Station.

The court had reserved its verdict on the bail petitions upon completion of arguments by the parties on July 6. Barrister Salman Safdar represented the PTI founder and advanced arguments for bail, whereas Special Prosecutors Rana Abdul Jabbar and Prosecutor Rana Azhar, on behalf of the prosecution, opposed the bail petitions during the final arguments. Earlier, on August 11, 2023, an ATC revoked pre-arrest bails for the PTI founder in seven cases due to his absence, as he was imprisoned following his conviction in the Toshakhana case. However, the Lahore High Court overturned the ATC’s decision, reinstating the PTI founder’s bail petitions based on his petition.

A few months ago, another ATC confirmed the PTI founder’s interim bail in four cases involving attacks near Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zile Shah, burning of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and an incident with a container at Kalma Chowk.