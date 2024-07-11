LHDP calls for protection of women rights in Dadu

DADU - The Laar Humanitarian and Development Program (LHDP) and the Surmi Women Protection Forum in collaboration with Oxfam Pakistan organised a ‘District Women Assembly’ for the discussing women’s challenges and their protection.

The event was attended by a large number of people, including district administration officials, the Social Welfare Department, leaders from various social organizations, men and women from different villages, and numerous local women. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dadu, Samiullah Waggan, Assistant Commissioner Fatima Ghalo, Social Welfare Officer, Waheed Samijo, Advocate Zeba Waghio, and representatives of Social organizations Azra Memon, Sughran Jamali, Farzana Airy, Marvi Baloch, Surath Soomro, Sajida Memon, Abdul Ghaffar Jokhio, Muhammad Bakhsh Korai, Roshan Memon, and others addressed the assembly.

While addressing the participants, they stated that the District Women Assembly has been convened to provide protection to women in Dadu district. The purpose of this initiative is to spread awareness about the laws established by the Sindh government to both rural and urban women, as well as to inform them about the work of governmental and private organizations working in the district. They emphasized that providing protection to women in Dadu district is the responsibility of the state. To identify the issues faced by women and to facilitate direct communication between the organizations working for women’s rights, the Surmi Women Protection Forum has been established. This forum will not only identify the problems faced by women but also take appropriate measures to resolve these issues in collaboration with the relevant Sindh government institutions.

Adding they highlighted several issues prevalent in Dadu district, including child marriages, forced marriages, domestic violence, sexual harassment, and problems related to health, education, and forced labor. They stressed the importance of organizing such programs to raise awareness among women about their fundamental issues and to ensure the implementation of laws enacted by the Sindh government.