Man kidnapped 

GUJAR KHAN - A resident of Jhelum who was attending a wedding in Khanpur has reportedly been abducted by a group of robbers in the Kacha area. As per the information provided, the Kala Gujran police of Jhelum have taken action by registering a case against unidentified individuals who are accused of kidnapping, based on the complaint filed by the father.

In the account provided by the victim’s father, Subhan, in the First Information Report (FIR), it is stated that his son, Fazal Subhan, 46, departed from his residence on 3rd July to attend a wedding of his friend in Khanpur. Subhan further mentioned that his son had contacted the family via phone, assuring them of his safe arrival on Thursday morning. According to the complaint, another son residing in Peshawar received a distressing call on Sunday afternoon. The callers identified themselves as robbers of Kacha and said that his brother had been abducted and demanded a ransom of Rs. 10 million, threatening to kill him if the money was not paid. As per information from the police sources, a case has been registered and investigations are underway.