Mashreq announces commencement of its mountain clean-up mission in Pakistan

KARACHI - Mashreq, a leading financial institution in the MENA region, has announced the commencement of its mountain clean-up mission in Pakistan, as part of Climb- 2Change, a global initiative integrating the bank’s comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts and milestones. Through the initiative, Mashreq has undertaken a mission to scale and clean up 14 of the world’s mightiest mountains, with the aim of reaching 7 peaks and the base camps of the remaining 7 mountains. The expedition in Pakistan, spanning from June to August 2024, will witness renowned climbers, Maria Conceicao and Naila Kiani, actively engage in cleaning up two prominent peaks, K2 and Broad Peak (K3), and the base camps at Goro2 and Concordia.

In line with Mashreq’s dedication to fostering a sustainable culture, Mashreq Pakistan employees will participate in on-theground clean-up and environmental initiatives. This hands-on engagement allows the employees to actively contribute to positive change within their communities. The clean-up expedition in Pakistan builds on the success of the initial two phases in Nepal, where five of the highest peaks and one base camp were scaled and cleaned. The expeditions, so far, have resulted in removal ofhigh- altitude waste and promotion of environmental conservation through public education.

Ahmed Abdelaal, Group CEO of Mashreq said, “We are proud to advance our global initiative, Climb2Change, with the expansion of our mountain clean-up expedition to Pakistan, home to some of the world’s highest peaks. Tackling the challenges of waste accumulation and ecological imbalance, our mission is to inspire positive change by summiting and cleaning these iconic peaks in the Karakoram range. This effort is a collaborative endeavour with renowned climbers, local communities, and our employees.” He continued, “Conquering five of the highest peaks and a base camp in Nepal underscored the resilience of the human spirit, leaving these natural wonders cleaner than before. However, our mission extends beyond mere clean-ups; we hope to inspire individuals, communities, and organizations worldwide to join us and start their own Climb2Change.”