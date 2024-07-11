Minister reviews progress on Himat Card Initiative

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Sohail Shaukat Butt reviewed the progress on the Himat Card project in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Chairing an important meeting with the Directors and Deputy Directors of the Gujranwala and Faisalabad divisions, he was briefed on the progress of the Himat Card scheme by the officers of the Gujranwala and Faisalabad divisions. The Provincial Minister emphasized the need to expedite the registration, assessment, and certification process for disabled individuals for the Himat Card. Minister Sohail Shaukat Butt instructed the concerned officers to accelerate their efforts and ensure an effective and timely verification process for disabled individuals through a comprehensive door-to-door campaign. He highlighted the importance of involving all members of the assembly in this crucial campaign, stating that their active participation is essential for the success of the project. In accordance with the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Provincial Minister issued instructions for the up-gradation of social welfare programs in the relevant divisions. He mentioned that proposals are under consideration to enhance facilities for disabled individuals through the Himat Card in this region. The Minister also emphasized the timely completion of welfare projects under the Bait-ul-Maal and the importance of revamping and restoring institutions managed by Social Welfare Department in Gujranwala and Faisalabad. Sohail Shaukat Butt stated that he would receive daily feedback from all divisional officers regarding the Himat Card. The performance of the Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal institutions will also be reviewed on a monthly basis. He assured personal supervision of social welfare institutions in all divisions, including Gujranwala and Faisalabad, to prioritize the welfare and well-being of disabled individuals. The meeting concluded with a firm commitment to ensure the welfare and support of disabled individuals. The Himat Card will be delivered to all eligible beneficiaries in a timely and effective manner, in alignment with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.