Muzaffargarh Police seize smuggled items worth Rs12m

MUZAFFARGARH - Muzaffargarh Police seized smuggled items worth Rs12 million during checking at Head Taunsa Picket.

According to police sources, a team from Sadr Police Kot Addu checked different vehicles and seized non custom paid items including tyres, dried milk, bags, cigarettes, and medicines.

The cost of the seized items is stated Rs12 million. The seized items were handed over to Customs Department by the police.

Body recovered from canal

The body of a man reported to have disappeared for the past three days in the fast-moving water of Muzaffargarh canal was finally fished out on Tuesday.

According to district emergency officer, Dr Husain Mian, the Water Search and Rescue team initiated the search immediately after receiving a missing report of the man, Rashid, 25, son of Javaid, resident of Ghazi Ghat Pul.

He said the operational team carried out the search operation in about 25-km area in 28 hours and finally succeeded in taking the body out of the water on the fourth consecutive day.

After recovering, the body was handed over to the family concerned.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction were informed, it was said.

No cattle head should remain un-vaccinated, director livestock warns officials

Dera Ghazi Khan Livestock Director Dr Mahmood Ijaz Gorsi visited three civil veterinary dispensaries (CVDs) in district Muzaffargarh on Tuesday and ordered officials not to leave any cattle head un-vaccinated throughout the division and warned them of action in case of lethargy in performance of duty.

The director livestock visited CVD Bhutta Pur, CVD Karam Daad Qureshi and CVD Sharif Chajda in district Muzaffargarh where he inspected the ongoing vaccination drive.

“Animals are our precious national asset and we must serve the cattle rearers to ensure good health of animals to enhance milk and meat production,” he said.

He also ordered availability of quality animal feed traditionally called ‘Wanda’, mineral mixture and Urea Molasses Block at all the Sahulat centres and warned that deputy directors livestock concerned would be held responsible in case of unavailability.

Dr Gorsi also sought regular reports from deputy directors on execution of development schemes alongwith pictorial evidence, adding, these reports should reach the office of additional director Muzaffargarh on a daily basis. He also ordered them to convey information to the office of ADL in case of any epidemic affecting animals.

He asked additional director to form a committee that should check the vaccination process on the basis of 15 percent sampling of the animals claimed to be vaccinated.