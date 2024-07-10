Thursday, July 11, 2024
Naqvi meets coaches Kirsten and Gillespie to strategise team improvements

Our Staff Reporter
July 10, 2024
LAHORE   -   Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held a significant meeting on Tuesday with men’s cricket team coaches Gary Kirsten (white-ball), Jason Gillespie (red-ball), and Assistant Coach Azhar Mahmood at the National Cricket Academy, Gaddafi Stadium.

The meeting focused on strategic improvements in batting, bowling, and fielding. Comprehensive plans were devised in these areas, with a strong emphasis on fitness as the primary criterion for team selection. Chairman Naqvi expressed his confidence in the coaching staff’s abilities and assured them of full support in player development and coaching matters.  He acknowledged the presence of talent within the team but stressed the importance of optimal combinations for better performance. The PCB chief also reviewed insights shared by the coaches, which received unanimous approval. PCB Director International Usman Wahla was also present during the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

