National Coordination Committee for SME Development holds 11th meeting

ISLAMABAD - The National Coordination Committee for SME Development held its 11th meeting on Tuesday to foster investment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain to consider 11-point agenda for the development and facilitation of SMEs. The minister emphasized that SMEs are the bedrock of the economy and in line with the Prime Minister’s directives, efforts are underway to streamline the registration process and provide facilitating support to SMEs, ensuring their seamless operation and growth.

The meeting aimed to enhance business viability by reducing operational costs, increasing investment incentives, providing accessible credit facilities for SMEs to launch and grow their ventures, and allocating land in industrial estates specifically for SMEs to establish and expand their operations. Similarly, the meeting resolved to empower women entrepreneurs through various initiatives and allocated a dedicated fund of 5 billion to establish a comprehensive SMEs fund, aiming to provide financial support and stimulate the growth of small and medium enterprises.