Thursday, July 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

National Coordination Committee for SME Development holds 11th meeting

Our Staff Reporter
July 10, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD    -  The National Coordination Committee for SME Development held its 11th meeting on Tuesday to foster investment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain to consider 11-point agenda for the development and facilitation of SMEs. The minister emphasized that SMEs are the bedrock of the economy and in line with the Prime Minister’s directives, efforts are underway to streamline the registration process and provide facilitating support to SMEs, ensuring their seamless operation and growth.

The meeting aimed to enhance business viability by reducing operational costs, increasing investment incentives, providing accessible credit facilities for SMEs to launch and grow their ventures, and allocating land in industrial estates specifically for SMEs to establish and expand their operations. Similarly, the meeting resolved to empower women entrepreneurs through various initiatives and allocated a dedicated fund of 5 billion to establish a comprehensive SMEs fund, aiming to provide financial support and stimulate the growth of small and medium enterprises.

Software Company’s CEO murdered for non-payment of salary in Karachi

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1720597587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024