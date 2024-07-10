Notorious dacoit killed during encounter with police

RAJANPUR - A notorious dacoit involved in heinous crimes was killed during an exchange of firing with police at Rustam Laghari area of Jampur city police station on Tuesday early hours. District Police Officer (DPO) Dost Muhammad Khosa while talking to media said that Javed alias Jeddy was a notorious criminals involved in 34 heinous crimes including murder, dacoity-cum-murder, robbery, extortion and other heinous crimes. Receiving information, a police party raided at Rustam Laghari area to arrest the Javed alias Jeddy in a case number 430/24 registered against him under section 7ATA, 148/ 149/ 302/324/353/186/440. In the meanwhile, the criminals started firing on the police party and the police also retaliated in self-defence. He said that the exchange of fire continues for about an hour, after that, the wanted criminal Javed alias Jeddy was killed by the firing of his own accomplices. The police also recovered Kalashnikov and round from the possession of the criminal. DPO Khosa further said that the criminal was also wanted in various cases of encounter with police and also in murder cases of police officials.

He said that the police also tightening noose around the facilitators of the criminals and they would be behind the bar soon under zero-tolerance policy.