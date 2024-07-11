One-day free eye camp held in Sukkur

SUKKUR - A team of ophthalmologists from Al Shifa Eye Trust Hospital Sukkur, in collaboration with the Rajput Bandhani Welfare Association, organized one-day free eye camp at New Goth area on Tuesday. On the occasion, eye specialists conducted complimentary check-up of the patients, focusing on diagnosing and treating various eye conditions, with a particular emphasis on cataracts. The free medical camp was aimed to extend essential eye treatment to the Rajput Bandhani Community ensuring that individuals had access to quality healthcare services. Patients attending the camp not only received thorough examinations but were also provided with necessary treatments for various eye-related diseases. Moreover, the initiative included the distribution of free eyeglasses and medicines to those in need. Hundreds of patients benefited from the initiative, highlighting impact of these healthcare efforts at community level.