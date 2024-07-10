PCRWR organizes event to mark World Water Day 2024

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in collaboration with UNESCO, UN-Habitat, UNICEF, ECO Science Foundation (ECO-SF), National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), and Islamic Relief Pakistan on Tuesday organized a significant event to commemorate World Water Day 2024.

The event held under the theme “Water for Prosperity and Peace,” convened key stakeholders and experts to address critical water-related issues affecting Pakistan and beyond.

Speaking on the occasion, Director-General of PCRWR Dr. Hifza Rasheed emphasized the pivotal role of water in achieving social, economic, and environmental prosperity. She highlighted the importance of shared water resources in promoting cooperation between nations and regions, underlining PCRWR’s initiatives to combat water wastage.

A roundtable discussion featured prominent water experts including Mr. Nasir Ghafoor, Dr. Muhammad Riaz, Ms. Saiqa Imran, Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Mr. Zamir Ahmad Soomro, Mr. Khalil Raza, and Mr. Raza Narejo. The panelists stressed the urgency of raising awareness about water scarcity, conservation practices, and improving Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities. They advocated for trust-building through data sharing and adoption of Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM) approaches to ensure sustainable and equitable water use across Pakistan. Head of Programmes Management at UN-Habitat, Mr. Jawed Ali Khan highlighted the importance of water in enhancing community resilience to climate change, citing UN-Habitat’s initiatives in this regard.

President of ECO Science Foundation (ECO-SF), Prof. Seyed Komail Tayebi emphasized the promotion of nature-based solutions for water conservation and community engagement, underscoring ECO-SF’s role in bridging policy-practice gaps through regional dialogues. Officer-In-Charge at UNESCO Islamabad, Mr. Kar Hung Antony Tam reiterated the significance of World Water Day in raising awareness about water-related challenges. He emphasized the need for collaborative efforts for water management and equitable distribution. Mr. Tam also highlighted UNESCO’s collaborative initiatives with PCRWR, including the inscription of the Karez System Cultural Landscape (KSCL) in the World Heritage List, aimed at enhancing trust and resolving conflicts related to water resources.

The event also saw the launch of the United Nations World Water Development Report 2024 on “Water for Prosperity and Peace,” underscoring the importance of sustainable water management for achieving developmental goals.