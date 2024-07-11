Friday, July 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PHC issues notice to KP govt

1-month budget

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued a notice to the provincial government in response to a petition challenging the approval of a one-month budget for essential expenses without the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s consent.

The court summoned the advocate general to respond in the case. The petition was filed by KP Assembly opposition leader Dr Ibadullah Khan. His lawyer, Aminur Rahman Yousafzai, argued that the previous caretaker government approved a four-month budget under Article 126 of the Constitution, while the current government presented a budget under Article 125 for March’s urgent expenses.

The petitioner claimed the provincial government avoided convening a budget session, instead approving a one-month budget like the caretaker government.

The court was asked to declare the move illegal and unconstitutional. The bench issued a notice to the provincial government and summoned the KP Advocate General as amicus curiae (friend of the court).

Innocent Until Proven Guilty

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1720678280.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024