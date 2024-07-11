PHC issues notice to KP govt

Peshawar - PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued a notice to the provincial government in response to a petition challenging the approval of a one-month budget for essential expenses without the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s consent.

The court summoned the advocate general to respond in the case. The petition was filed by KP Assembly opposition leader Dr Ibadullah Khan. His lawyer, Aminur Rahman Yousafzai, argued that the previous caretaker government approved a four-month budget under Article 126 of the Constitution, while the current government presented a budget under Article 125 for March’s urgent expenses.

The petitioner claimed the provincial government avoided convening a budget session, instead approving a one-month budget like the caretaker government.

The court was asked to declare the move illegal and unconstitutional. The bench issued a notice to the provincial government and summoned the KP Advocate General as amicus curiae (friend of the court).