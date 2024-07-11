PLRA, PITB sign MoU

LAHORE - Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA) and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) have signed an MoU to digitally distribute the operations of the PLRA offices. DG Government Digital Services Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti and DG Punjab Land Record Authority Ikramul Haq signed the agreement from their respective organizations. The PITB has been implementing the e-Foas in government departments and the MoU between the PITB and PLRA is continuation of the ongoing project. PITB Government Digital Services Wing’s office automation system has become a necessity for government departments due to its usefulness. GDS Wing will implement e-Filing Office Automation System to improve efficiency of office affairs of Punjab Land Records Authority. As per the agreement, all of Punjab Land Record Authority’s office operations would now be distributed digitally. Waseem Bhatti said that the PITB’s GDS Wing is dedicatedly striving to achieve the goal of making Punjab a fully paperless province. He added that by introducing e-Foas in government offices, the Punjab government is saving billions of rupees from the public treasury and enhancing service delivery. Meanwhile, as many as 275,000 farmers have been registered so for in the Chief Minister Punjab’s Kissan Card Scheme. In this regard the verification process of around 100,000 farmers has been completed, official sources told APP on Monday.

The registration of Chief Minister Punjab Kissan Card is being carried out on first come first served basis. So far 275,000 farmers have been registered for Kissan Card scheme, they said.

Furthermore, the manufacturing process of 250,000 Kissan Cards has entered the final stage, they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that from August 10, the Punjab Chief Minister Kissan Card will be available in the respective branches of Bank of Punjab and the farmers.

Likewise, from October 15, farmers will be able to purchase using the Chief Minister Punjab Kissan Card, besides Interest-free easy loan facility up to 150,000 rupees will be available through the card.