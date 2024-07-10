PM calls for coordination b/w federal, provincial Govts to ensure peace during Muharram

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for close coordination between the federal and provincial governments to ensure peace and security during the holy month of Muharram.

Chairing cabinet meeting in Islamabad today, he said institutions such as NACTA should ensure timely flow of information and intelligence to the center and provinces.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for promoting national unity and harmony.

Shehbaz Sharif once again underlined the need for deep structural reforms in order to take the country in the right direction.

The Prime Minister said he will personally oversee the process of downsizing and right-sizing and will not tolerate any delaying tactics in this regard. He said he wants complete closure of PWD, pointing out that an alternative system has been identified.

Shehbaz Sharif asked the Ministry of Commerce to come up with a plan to achieve the export target of sixty billion dollars. He said we also have to enhance the IT exports to twenty five billion dollars in the next five years.

The Prime Minister said the project of solarizing twenty-eight thousand tubewells in Balochistan is a significant step, underscoring that conversion of all the tubewells to solar energy will help the country save foreign exchange and ensure provision of cheap electricity to the farmers.

The Prime Minister pointed out that fifty billion rupees have been deducted from development budget to provide relief for three months to the electricity consumers using upto 200 units. He however said that during this period, he wants to have massive fiscal space through extra measures. He stressed that leakages including those of twelve hundred billion rupees at Karachi Port needs to be plugged.

The Prime Minister also took the cabinet into confidence about his recent visits to Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.