PMI ranked first in Forbes 2024 Net Zero Leaders ranking

KARACHI - Philip Morris International (PMI) has announced that PMI has been ranked first in the Forbes 2024 Net Zero Leaders ranking. The acknowledgment highlights the 100 US public companies best positioned to reduce their Green House Emissions (GHG). This acknowledgment underscores PMI’s commitment to sustainability and its efforts to transform its business model.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes to be ranked first among businesses that are at the forefront striving towards net zero,” said, Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer of PMI. “PMI is completely transforming and leaving its legacy businesses behind. Our progress is measured, reported, and real. We are acutely aware that we can only achieve our purpose by embedding sustainability in every aspect of our business.” In line with this, Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), an affiliate of PMI, prioritizes sustainability in its operations. Roman Yazbeck, CEO of PMPKL, in his remarks stated, “Our climate strategy aims to address pertinent climate changerelated risks and build resilience while seizing opportunities presented by a low-carbon future.”

In 2023, PMPKL’s Sahiwal factory generated 15% of its total yearly energy demand from renewable energy. To reduce CO2 emissions, PMPKL introduced barn and furnace improvements to decrease firewood consumption and improved 86% furnaces of its contracted barns. Furthermore, PMPKL installed 5 metallic furnaces successfully at 5 locations during the crop year 2023 which resulted in a fuel saving of 11.54% vs. commonly used venturi furnaces. Through such various initiatives, PMPKL aims to reduce environmental impact and carbon footprint and promotesustainability in Pakistan. PMI continues to push the boundaries of innovation and responsibility. This recognition by Forbes highlights PMI’s unwavering commitment to creating a more sustainable world.