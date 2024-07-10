Police arrest 35 outlaws

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police have launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, a public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 35 outlaws including 25 absconders and target offenders from different areas of the city and recovered drugs from their possession.

Following these directions, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused Amjad Masih and recovered one iron punch from his possession. The Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Faheem Sadiq involved in illegally petrol selling. Likewise, the Shams Colony police team arrested two accused namely Okey Livinus Nwousu and Frieday and recovered 15 liters liquor and 20 tins beer from their possession, while police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Faizan involved in illegally petrol selling. Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shahban and recovered heroin from his possession. The Sabzi Mandi Police team arrested an accused namely Shakir Ullah and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from his possession. Moreover, the Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Allah Ditta and recovered 20 liquor bottles from his possession. The Bani Gala police team arrested an accused namely Dira Khan and recovered 545 gram heroin from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the Islamabad Police teams arrested 25 absconders and target offenders from various areas of the city. DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city. He further emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahi” is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers.