Punjab’s young cabinet has shown excellent performance in 4 months, claims CM Maryam

LAHORE - The Punjab cabinet which met here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair approved a solar system for 4.5 million consumers consuming up to 500 electricity units.

Briefing reporters about the cabinet decisions, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said that in every meeting of the Punjab Cabinet more than one plan comes for the betterment of the people. “Today the biggest problem of the common man is the problem of electricity. The problem of the common man is the Punjab Chief Minister’s own problem. “Roshan Gharana Program” has been approved by the cabinet. This is good news for the people of Punjab who are suffering from electricity bills”, she said, adding that Chief Minister of Punjab is going to provide solar to consumers from 50 units to 500 units.

Under this project, she said, 90 percent share will be paid by the Punjab government while only 10 percent share will have to be paid by the consumers. This is a billion rupees project, the details of which will be revealed to the public soon.

Earlier, chairing the 11th meeting of the provincial cabinet, the chief minister said that tax withdrawal for the protected consumers was a welcome step. She noted that the poor live in the country, it was very important to protect their interests. She highlighted that it should not happen that the rich become richer and the poor find it hard to make both ends meet.

The cabinet paid tribute to Madam Chief Minister for fixing flour rates for the first time. She acknowledged, “Despite not buying wheat, it is not easy to control flour prices.” She highlighted, “I called my team immediately when the price of flour increased by Rs 200.” The chief minister said that monitoring and implementation are necessary to keep flour cheap.” She added, “Food Minister should spend 16 hours a day controlling the rates of essential commodities.” She noted, “The individual performance of the Food Minister is heavy on that of the entire cabinet.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Everyone has to move forward with hard work.” She noted, “In 4 months, Punjab’s young cabinet has shown excellent performance.” She highlighted, “Social Economic Registry of Punjab is starting work.” The cabinet approved issuance of notification regarding a standard version of the Holy Quran, and accorded approval to hire University of Health Sciences for conducting MD CAT 2024 exam.

A new method of appointment and posting of Divisional Directors of Education (Colleges) and Principals in Government Colleges was also approved by the Cabinet, besides the approval of abolition of the two-year Pharmacy Assistant Course (Registration of Pharmacy Apprentices) under the Pharmacy Act, 1967.