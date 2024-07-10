Raja Khurram Nawaz submits record of Forms-45, 46, 47 in IHC election tribunal

ISLAMABAD - Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Khurram Nawaz belonging to Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Tuesday submitted his election record including Forms-45, 46 and 47 before an Election Tribunal of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The election tribunal comprising IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of the petition filed by Syed Ali Bukhari Advocate challenging the election result of his constituency of NA 48. During the hearing, Saad Mumtaz Hashmi Advocate tendered appearance before the tribunal and submitted that he has just been engaged in the matter on behalf of respondent No.3 / Returned Candidate. The counsel submitted that written statement / reply in terms of Section 147 of Elections Act, 2017 has been prepared alongwith affidavits of the witnesses / respondent No.3 and Forms-45, 46 and 47; as order was passed yesterday, so due to shortage of time written statement and relevant documents could not be filed and will be filed soon positively.

He further submitted that time of three days was granted for deposit of the cost, so cost of Rs 20,000 will be deposited on Tuesday, which was imposed upon respondent No.3 vide order dated 08.07.2024. Counsel for respondent No.2 / Returning Officer submitted that cost of Rs15,000 had been deposited in SOS Village, Islamabad in compliance with order dated 30.05.2024, deposit receipt in this regard was placed on record and further submitted that written statement / reply in terms of Section 147 of the Elections Act, 2017 had been prepared alongwith affidavits and relevant documents and Forms-45, 46, 47 and 48.

In his written order, Justice Jahangiri had directed counsel for Raja Khurram to file written statement / reply by fulfilling all formalities mentioned in Section 147 of the Elections Act, 2017 alongwith Forms-45, 46 and 47 today and also place on record deposit receipt of the cost. He also directed the counsel for the Returning Officer to file written statement / reply by fulfilling all formalities mentioned in Section 147 of the Elections Act, 2017 alongwith Forms-45, 46, 47 and 48 today (Tuesday).

He ordered, “If any party or person wants to get certified copies or wants to examine the documents submitted by the respondents, he can do with the permission of Registrar of the Islamabad High Court, Islamabad. The documents submitted by the respondents shall remain in the safe custody of an officer appointed by the Registrar.”

“As the documents have been filed in the sealed envelope, if any person applies for obtaining the certified copies, the Registrar of Islamabad High Court shall de- seal the envelop and provide the certified copies or to provide an opportunity of examining the record,” added the judge. Later, the tribunal deferred hearing of the matter till July 15 for further proceedings.