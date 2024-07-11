Record cross-border traffic surge at Khunjerab Pass driven by Pak-China trade

ISLAMABAD - The Khunjerab Pass in Xinjiang, China, experienced a significant rise in cross-border traffic in the first half of this year, with 21,000 travellers, representing a 110% year-on-year increase.

On June 11, the port cleared 1,123 people in a single day, breaking the previous record, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Tuesday.

The Khunjerab Border Inspection Station, under the Xinjiang Entry-Exit Border Inspection General Station, attributes this remarkable growth to the increasing number of Pakistani traders and cross-border tourists.

The enhanced travel enthusiasm among Chinese travellers has been fuelled by the National Immigration Administration’s revised and optimised entry-exit management policies, which introduced a series of facilitation measures.

Pakistani merchants have been actively transporting goods such as pine nuts, herbs, copperware, carpets, and jade crafts to China for sale, while bringing back daily necessities to Pakistan. Khunjerab Pass is the sole land port between China and Pakistan, playing a pivotal role in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The port’s advantageous geographical location, being approximately 270 kilometres from Gilgit and 870 kilometres from Islamabad, positions it as a crucial conduit for international trade and cross-border tourism between the two nations.