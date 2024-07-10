Robbers shoot driver, snatch away car in Kasur

KASUR - Robbers shot a car driver and stole a vehicle on Kasur Multan Road near the area of Sain Di Khoi on Tuesday. According to rescue officials, the car driver stated that he was transporting two passengers from Lahore. The passengers stopped the car near Sain Di Khoi, shot the driver and then fled the scene after stealing the vehicle. The injured driver was identified as 40-year-old Mukhtar. He was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for medical treatment. The police have investigated the incident and are searching for the suspects who committed the crime.