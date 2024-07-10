SC seeks Qasim Suri’s assets details in poll rigging case

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Tuesday directed the Balochistan government to submit the details of PTI leader and former National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s properties. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa conducted hearing of the petition of PTI’s leader against the Election Tribunal’s order, that annulled his victory from NA-265 constituency in the 2018 general election and ordered re-election. The federal government and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ordered to trace the whereabouts of Suri. The Chief Justice asked the provincial government to check the immigration record of the ex- NA deputy speaker. The Chief Justice remarked that the former deputy speaker did not appear in the court despite summons. “Suri has now disappeared after getting a ‘stay’ from the SC,” he said, and questioned, “Does he think that there would be no further hearing of the case after the ‘stay’? The bench on March 21, 2024 had issued notice to after the SC registrar office submitted report regarding the delay in fixation of his appeal. So far three notices have been issued to him, but he did not appear before the apex court. The Chief Justice remarked that Suri rejected a no-trust motion by making an excuse that a resolution had been passed, adding that “By doing so, he committed an unconstitutional act.”