Social media should be used for betterment of society: President

LAHORE - President Asif Ali Zardari visited the residence of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday and inquired after his health besides discussing the current political situation of the country. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also accompanied the president.

National and political matters came under discussion during the meeting. President Zardari was in the city to attend a seminar held in connection with the death anniversary of noted journalist late Waris Mir.

On this occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari said that all need to be on the same page for the betterment and development of Pakistan. “If Pakistan prospers, we all prosper, and there is a need to work together”, the president observed.

Asif Zardari acknowledged Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as the most senior politician, highlighting his invaluable services to the country. Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, and MPA Chaudhry Musa Elahi were also present on the occasion.

Also, President Asif Ali Zardari has stressed that social media should be used for the betterment of society.

Speaking at the Waris Mir Memorial Seminar in Lahore on Tuesday, he highlighted the challenges posed by social media in the contemporary world. President said that government firmly believes in the freedom of press and every effort is being made to ensure its independence. He said that late Journalist Professor Waris Mir was a proponent of democracy and his journalistic contributions will be remembered.

President Asif Ali Zardari also called for adopting a holistic approach and prudent financial policies to put the country on the path to development. He said that different sectors of the economy, especially the agricultural sector, needed to be developed along modern lines.

Speaking on the occasion, the President highlighted that the social media had given power to the people by amplifying their voices, however, recent years had also witnessed a grouping in the media. He cautioned that a strong religious lobby in the world was manipulating and managing perceptions aiming to sow divisions in Muslim societies. He said that he was a supporter of the freedom of press and had always tolerated harsh criticism from the media. He said that societies needed to be careful against agenda-driven information.

The President highlighted that one had to face trials and tribulations in life, however, one needed to stay steadfast in the face of challenges. He paid rich tribute to the political struggle and sacrifices of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed for democracy, saying that Pakistan People’s Party had a history of facing pressures and assassinations, however, continued its struggle for the cause of democracy in Pakistan. He said, “Assassination attempts and political pressures could not deter us from our mission as we firmly believe that life and death are in Allah Almighty’s hand.”

The President also paid rich tribute to the services and contributions of Late Professor Waris Mir towards democracy and journalism. He also appreciated Faisal Mir and Hamid Mir for taking forward the legacy of their father.

Senior Journalist Hamid Mir, while speaking on the occasion, called for putting an end to the culture of political victimization and upholding the 1973 Constitution in its true spirit.

Senior Journalist Sohail Warraich paid tribute to the services of the late Professor Waris Mir for journalism and democracy. Appreciating the political wisdom and the reconciliatory role of the President, he said that the country was in dire need of political reconciliation and the President could play an instrumental role in addressing the political and economic issues faced by the country.