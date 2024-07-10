Social welfare dept issues over 25,000 disability certificates in Multan

MULTAN - Divisional Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mall Sehr Saddiqa said that the Social Welfare Department had issued over 25,000 disability certificates to differently-abled individuals to provide possible relief, especially designed in various government’s schemes.

She was holding a press conference here on Tuesday. The Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department is committed to the rehabilitation and welfare of disabled individuals. She disclosed that “Himmat Cards” would also be issued to the special persons.

About Himmat Card, she stated, it aims to provide financial assistance and free medical facilities to those special individuals who are unable to work.

The department’s officers are actively registering disabled persons by visiting homes. Upon approval from the medical board, a certificate is issued to the disabled or special individuals. Similarly, special persons can register themselves online from the comfort of their homes.

She maintained that disabled persons were an integral part of our society, and the department was dedicated to providing every possible assistance.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mall Abdul Aziz Khan also spoke and stated that the department was also active in securing government and private employment for disabled persons.

They are entitled to a 3 percent job quota and an age relaxation of up to 15 years.

Apart from this, the issuance of concession cards for travel on passenger trains and buses has been initiated to facilitate easy travel for special individuals.