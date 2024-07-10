Starmer goes to Washington on first foreign trip as UK PM

LONDON - UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer jets off to Washington Tuesday to attend NATO’s 75th anniversary summit, his first foreign trip since becoming British leader last Friday following a landslide election victory. He will reaffirm Britain’s enduring support for the Western military alliance and Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression.

Starmer, 61, told a meeting of his top team that the summit represents an opportunity to “reset relationships, reinvigorate our unshakeable commitment to the alliance and demonstrate the strength of Britain on the world stage”.

The visit kicks off a whirlwind of international diplomacy in Starmer’s first two weeks in power, with the UK also hosting a European leaders’ conference next week.