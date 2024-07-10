Two held for promoting hatred on social media in Sialkot

SIALKOT - Sialkot Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two persons for promoting hatred on social media.

Two people identified as Adnan Akbar and Umer Shahzad had shared a post on their social media account in Dogran Kalan area, in the precincts of Kotli Loharan police station.

Taking strict action, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal ordered the police to arrest the accused at the earliest. Following the order, the police have arrested both the accused. In his message, the DPO said that there would be strict monitoring of miscreants on social media during the holy month of Muharram. He said that strict legal action would be taken against anti-peace elements spreading any kind of religious hatred and sectarianism on social media.

Police conduct flag march to maintain peace during Muharram

District police conducted flag march in Sialkot district to maintain law and order situation, here on Tuesday. According to details, the flag march was led by District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal from Police Lines, Sialkot. The purpose of the flag march was to maintain law and order to ensure security during Muharram.

All Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPOs), Station House Officers (SHOs) and police personnel participated in the flag march.