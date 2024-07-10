Two women injured in roof collapse incident in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Two young women were injured in a roof collapse incident in the area of D-Type Colony police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Tuesday that dilapidated roof of a house caved in due to break of girder in Muhammadi Chowk D-Type Colony. As a result, two women including Shaheen Bibi (31) and Chandni Bibi (29) buried beneath the debris. Rescue 1122 dragged them out and shifted to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after providing them first-aid. The doctors are providing treatment and their condition is stated to be out of danger, he added. Meanwhile, Samanabad police have booked owner of an under construction plaza on charge of breaking wall of a sewerage channel illegally. A spokesperson of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) said here on Tuesday that Sitara Icon Tower was under construction for the last one year on Samanabad Road. However, few days back, its owner while digging earth for plaza basement broke the wall of a sewerage channel passing through the area which created panic among the residents. He said that Faisalabad had received 98 millimetre (mm) rain couple of days ago which also caused severe problems for the WASA as well as for the area people because rainwater entered and accumulated into nearby houses due to break of channel wall. When WASA team contacted the plaza owner, he refused to repair the channel wall. Therefore, on the complaint of Sub-engineer Samanabad Sub-division WASA Azam Hussain, the police registered a case against plaza owner while further action was under progress, he added.