Saturday, June 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

10pc regulatory duty on import of used clothes repealed: Dar

10pc regulatory duty on import of used clothes repealed: Dar
APP
June 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Fi­nance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said the govern­ment had decided to repeal the regulatory duty of 10 % on import of second-hand clothing to facilitate lower-income segment of the so­ciety. Delivering the bud­get 2023-24 speech in the National Assembly, he said usually the lower-income class buys secondhand clothing, hoping that the proposed repeal would fa­cilitate them. The minister also announced launching of micro deposit scheme for low income people un­der the National Savings on 1st July. This scheme would offer relatively high­er profit ratio and the le­verage to open an account digitally, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1686290138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023