10pc regulatory duty on import of used clothes repealed: Dar

ISLAMABAD - Fi­nance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday said the govern­ment had decided to repeal the regulatory duty of 10 % on import of second-hand clothing to facilitate lower-income segment of the so­ciety. Delivering the bud­get 2023-24 speech in the National Assembly, he said usually the lower-income class buys secondhand clothing, hoping that the proposed repeal would fa­cilitate them. The minister also announced launching of micro deposit scheme for low income people un­der the National Savings on 1st July. This scheme would offer relatively high­er profit ratio and the le­verage to open an account digitally, he added.