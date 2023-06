SARGODHA - Two boys drowned in a pond of Municipal Corporation here on Sillanwali under the jurisdiction of Sillan­wali police station on Friday. Rescue 1122 sources said Tanzel-ur-Rehman (12), and Muhammad Usman (13), both residents of Sillanwali, were taking bath in the pond when drowned. Rescuers of 1122 service after the hectic efforts fished out the bodies.