2 brothers killed in car, tractor-trolley collision

MUZAFFARGARH - Two brothers were killed while another two persons sustained serious injuries in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a car at Adda Riazabad near Chowk Sarwar Shaheed on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 38-year-old Saeed Omer alongwith his brother 35-year old Asif Omer resi­dents of Village 229/TDA of Fatehpur were returning home by car when a speed­ing tractor-trolley collided with the car. Resultantly, they both have died on the spot while another two per­sons Asif and Sadheer sus­tained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Teh­sil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed.

However, police con­cerned reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident by taking the tractor-trolley into cus­tody while the driver man­aged to escape from the scene.

MANY BIG VEHICLES IMPOUNDED AS POLICE BAN HEAVY TRAFFIC PASSAGE THROUGH CITY

Traffic police impounded many heavy vehicles on viola­tions after a ban was imposed on the passage of heavy traf­fic through the Kot Addu city area following the killing of two schoolchildren in an ac­cident.

According to details, heavy vehicles used to pass through the Kot Addu city area including trailers, oil tankers, trucks and buses and caused accidents.

However, traders’ rep­resentative Sheikh Usman met with DSP Kot Addu city Sanaullah Khan and ex­pressed resentment after a recent accident involving a heavy vehicle claimed the life of two schoolchildren.

He had demanded that the passage of heavy traf­fic through city should be banned and instead be routed through the bypass.

The DSP agreed and said that no heavy vehicle would be allowed to pass through city areas to keep the lives of the people safe.