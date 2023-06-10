3,000 children so far enrolled under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme

SARGODHA - Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP) has so far enrolled 3,000 children into schools through Benazir Tal­eemi Wazaif initiative in Sar­godha district.

BISP Deputy Director Sar­godha told media here on Fri­day that the aim of this initia­tive was to promote education through regular cash transfers to invest in human capital de­velopment. B-form/CRC veri­fication through NADRA da­tabase was mandatory for the enrollment of child in the pro­gramme, he added.

He highlighted, “A beneficiary child must have at least 70 per­cent attendance in a quarter to get cash transfers,” adding that primary level boy would get Rs1,500 each per quarter while each girl would get Rs2,000 per quarter, whereas Rs2,500 and Rs 3,000 would be paid to boy and girl student of middle class, respectively.

For the Higher Secondary lev­el, Rs3,500 and Rs4,000 would be paid to the boy and girl stu­dents, respectively. The girls would also be given one-time bonus of Rs3,000 on graduation of primary education, he main­tained.

The Deputy Director informed that 158,000 women would get Rs9,000 each under BISP from June 15 and they would get from 17 cash disbursement points that had setup at differ­ent schools in the district.

MEDICAL STORE SEALED

The Health Department team sealed a medical store for selling fake and substandard medicine at the store here on Friday.

According to the official sources, a team headed by Dep­uty Drug Controller Dr Faheem Zia checked various medical stores in Shahpur, Jhawarian and their surroundings and sealed Bunyaad Shah Medical Store at Dorywala village and recovered huge quantity of nar­cotics drugs and illegal medi­cines from his store.

Meanwhile, the team also chal­laned three medical stores— Azhar, Usman and Hayyat for selling expired medicines at their stores.

Cases of the medical stores were also sent to the District Quality Control Board Sargodha for further action.

20 CRIMINALS BUSTED

Sargodha police on Friday during a crackdown nabbed 20 criminals across the district.

A spokesperson of police said that Sargodha police raided un­der their respective jurisdictions and busted Sohail, Sajad, Mo­min, Shafique, Rafique, Shaheen, Tahir, Razaq, Rustom, Rehman and others, besides recovering 282 litres of liquor, 3-kg of hash­ish, 2-kg of opium, 289 litres of wine, 12 pistols, 09 Kalashnikov, 128 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them .

Further investigation was underway.

CHANGES IN ESTIMATES OF 25 ONGOING SCHEMES APPROVED

The Divisional Development Working Party on Friday ap­proved changes to the estimates of 25 ongoing schemes of High­ways, Public Health Engineer­ing and Local Government and Community Development.

The working party meeting was held under the chairman­ship of Commissioner Muham­mad Ajmal Bhatti in his com­mittee room. The four deputy commissioners, director devel­opment, superintending engi­neers and officers concerned participated in the meeting.

Changes were approved in the estimates of 19 schemes of high­ways, six of Sargodha district, five of Khushab, two of Mianwali and six of Bhakkar district.

The Divisional Development Working Party also approved revisions in the estimates of one ongoing scheme of Local Gov­ernment and Community Devel­opment in Sargodha and Khush­ab, and one ongoing scheme of Public Health Engineering in each Sargodha and Bhakkar dis­tricts for Drain PCC Slab.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the four deputy commissioners to visit and inspect these schemes and submit a report in this regard to his office. He made it clear to the construction departments that there will be no compromise on the quality of the schemes.

To make sure the completion of the ongoing schemes within the stipulated period, he added.