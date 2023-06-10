3,000 children so far enrolled under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme

SARGODHA - Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far enrolled 3,000 children into schools through Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative in Sargodha district.
BISP Deputy Director Sargodha told media here on Friday that the aim of this initiative was to promote education through regular cash transfers to invest in human capital development. B-form/CRC verification through NADRA database was mandatory for the enrollment of child in the programme, he added.
He highlighted, “A beneficiary child must have at least 70 percent attendance in a quarter to get cash transfers,” adding that primary level boy would get Rs1,500 each per quarter while each girl would get Rs2,000 per quarter, whereas Rs2,500 and Rs 3,000 would be paid to boy and girl student of middle class, respectively.
For the Higher Secondary level, Rs3,500 and Rs4,000 would be paid to the boy and girl students, respectively. The girls would also be given one-time bonus of Rs3,000 on graduation of primary education, he maintained.
The Deputy Director informed that 158,000 women would get Rs9,000 each under BISP from June 15 and they would get from 17 cash disbursement points that had setup at different schools in the district.
MEDICAL STORE SEALED
The Health Department team sealed a medical store for selling fake and substandard medicine at the store here on Friday.
According to the official sources, a team headed by Deputy Drug Controller Dr Faheem Zia checked various medical stores in Shahpur, Jhawarian and their surroundings and sealed Bunyaad Shah Medical Store at Dorywala village and recovered huge quantity of narcotics drugs and illegal medicines from his store.
Meanwhile, the team also challaned three medical stores— Azhar, Usman and Hayyat for selling expired medicines at their stores.
Cases of the medical stores were also sent to the District Quality Control Board Sargodha for further action.
20 CRIMINALS BUSTED
Sargodha police on Friday during a crackdown nabbed 20 criminals across the district.
A spokesperson of police said that Sargodha police raided under their respective jurisdictions and busted Sohail, Sajad, Momin, Shafique, Rafique, Shaheen, Tahir, Razaq, Rustom, Rehman and others, besides recovering 282 litres of liquor, 3-kg of hashish, 2-kg of opium, 289 litres of wine, 12 pistols, 09 Kalashnikov, 128 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them .
Further investigation was underway.
CHANGES IN ESTIMATES OF 25 ONGOING SCHEMES APPROVED
The Divisional Development Working Party on Friday approved changes to the estimates of 25 ongoing schemes of Highways, Public Health Engineering and Local Government and Community Development.
The working party meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti in his committee room. The four deputy commissioners, director development, superintending engineers and officers concerned participated in the meeting.
Changes were approved in the estimates of 19 schemes of highways, six of Sargodha district, five of Khushab, two of Mianwali and six of Bhakkar district.
The Divisional Development Working Party also approved revisions in the estimates of one ongoing scheme of Local Government and Community Development in Sargodha and Khushab, and one ongoing scheme of Public Health Engineering in each Sargodha and Bhakkar districts for Drain PCC Slab.
Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the four deputy commissioners to visit and inspect these schemes and submit a report in this regard to his office. He made it clear to the construction departments that there will be no compromise on the quality of the schemes.
To make sure the completion of the ongoing schemes within the stipulated period, he added.