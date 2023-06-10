3 street criminals arrested; snatched motorcycles, weapons recovered  

RAWALPINDI - In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police here on Friday arrested three street criminals and recovered two snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Dhamial police arrested three members of the Usama gang including Usama, ringleader, Aqib and Nahid, wanted in various cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Dhamial Police Station on the directives of the Superintendent of Police conducted a raid and managed to net the accused. Police also recovered two snatched motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession. As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said adding, the accused had been shifted to jail for an identification parade.