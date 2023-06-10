Agri secretary monitors eco-friendly IMP tech during visits to cotton fields in Khanewal

MULTAN - South Punjab Agriculture Sec­retary Saqib Ali Ateel on Friday paid visits to cotton fields in Khanewal and its tahsil Mian­channu to monitor activities of field formations and the status of cotton crops with particular reference to the application of environment-friendly Integrated Pest Management (IPM) technol­ogy to counter pest attack.

Saqib specifically visited cot­ton demonstration plots where IMP technology was in the play and experts demonstrated pest scouting of crop friendly and en­emy pests in the presence of a good number of farmers for their orientation. Experts also demon­strated techniques of plant map­ping, and plant population per acre for farmers’ guidance.

The secretary also met with farmers who were developing cotton plots employing IMP technology and gave them fur­ther insight into the environ­ment-friendly method of IPM. Farmers appeared immensely interested in the IPM and put many queries to the secretary who responded with detailed answers supported by research-based statistics.

Saqib said that IPM model was also being replicated on other crops to reduce farmers’ unnec­essary cost on pesticides and make agriculture more profit­able and environment-friendly.

He advised the farmers to counter white fly incidence pref­erably by applying bio-pesticides and install 8-10 yellow sticky cards per acre. “We have to pro­tect each and every single cotton boll to get desired production target from cultivated area.”

He said that pesticides should be opted as a last resort and that too in consultation with agricul­ture officials after a process of pest scouting to know exact ratio of the presence of crop-friendly and enemy pests.