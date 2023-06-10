AI and safety  

Artificial intelligence (AI) is recently the headline of every other news. However, being a productive spot people still aren’t actively benefitting from it. Whereas some features are harmful due to not being tested and designed accurately. Now that AI is about taking over every social platform, surely, surveillance including cyber attacks will become more frequent. For the maintenance of human peace, the spots in AI which are not transparent and unethical must be maintained.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Turbat.