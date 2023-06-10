Saturday, June 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

AI and safety  

June 10, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Artificial intelligence (AI) is recently the headline of every other news. However, being a productive spot people still aren’t actively benefitting from it. Whereas some features are harmful due to not being tested and designed accurately. Now that AI is about taking over every social platform, surely, surveillance including cyber attacks will become more frequent. For the maintenance of human peace, the spots in AI which are not transparent and unethical must be maintained.

ZAINAB ALI AHMED,

Turbat.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1686290138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023