Saturday, June 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

All budget targets artificial: PTI

All budget targets artificial: PTI
Imran Mukhtar
June 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) se­nior leader Hammad Azhar on Fri­day claimed that all targets in this budget were artificial and not real­istic like in the last year, besides Fi­nance Minister Ishaq Dar did not outline any plan to reduce inflation or to save the economy.

“All targets in this budget are arti­ficial and not realistic like last year,” Hammad said in a reaction to Ishaq Dar’s budget speech.

He said that targets regarding eco­nomic growth, tax collection, infla­tion rate, imports and remittanc­es were written only to balance the budget, as they had nothing to do with reality.

He also alleged that there was a figure of Rs 1,000 billion in the amount of interest payments and non-tax revenue. He stated that the finance minister did not out­line any plan to reduce inflation or save the sinking economy, as the industrial production fell by 25 percent in the last two months due to the ban on the import of raw materials and the shrinking economy.

Expats involved in May 9 attacks to be probed

He went on to say that the govern­ment was totally clueless and had no plan as to how to get the country out of the current quagmire.

“The budget has a new external debt target of $8.5 billion but this would not be possible without the loan tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said.

Tags:

Imran Mukhtar

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1686290138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023