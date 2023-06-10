All budget targets artificial: PTI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) se­nior leader Hammad Azhar on Fri­day claimed that all targets in this budget were artificial and not real­istic like in the last year, besides Fi­nance Minister Ishaq Dar did not outline any plan to reduce inflation or to save the economy.

“All targets in this budget are arti­ficial and not realistic like last year,” Hammad said in a reaction to Ishaq Dar’s budget speech.

He said that targets regarding eco­nomic growth, tax collection, infla­tion rate, imports and remittanc­es were written only to balance the budget, as they had nothing to do with reality.

He also alleged that there was a figure of Rs 1,000 billion in the amount of interest payments and non-tax revenue. He stated that the finance minister did not out­line any plan to reduce inflation or save the sinking economy, as the industrial production fell by 25 percent in the last two months due to the ban on the import of raw materials and the shrinking economy.

He went on to say that the govern­ment was totally clueless and had no plan as to how to get the country out of the current quagmire.

“The budget has a new external debt target of $8.5 billion but this would not be possible without the loan tranche of the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said.