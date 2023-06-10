ANF nabs eleven drug peddlers from airports

KARACHI-The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday after a successful operation arrested a group of drug peddlers at the Islamabad International Airport.

According to the spokesperson of ANF, nine members of a family, including three women, were arrested by the ANF in an operation at the Islamabad International Airport. The suspects admitted the presence of drug-filled capsules in their stomachs. A total of 575 heroin and 159 ice-filled capsules have been recovered from the suspects, he said.

The spokesman further said the ANF arrested two suspects in another operation at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. 91 capsules filled with heroin were recovered from the stomachs of the passengers. The total weight of recovered heroin is 1.170 kg. He added that the arrested persons belong to Peshawar, Mardan and Charsadda. Cases have been registered against them under the Anti-Narcotics Act.