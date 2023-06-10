ISLAMABAD: Annual sales conference of Six Sigma travel group held in Islamabad between 07 June to 09 June 2023.

Employees and staff members from various branches participated in the conference with high spirit.

The conference has been presided by the board members including the Group CEO Muhammad Zamir Ahmad, COO Muhammad Khalil Khan, GCFO Usman Khan, Director Sales Khalid Mehmood, Director Marketing Qaiser Ellahi Jaffery and Director IT Abid Ali.

During the conference, the overall performance of the company was reviewed, achievements of the company were discussed and the aims and objectives for the future were analyzed.

About the company:

The esteemed organisation is growing very fast under the dynamic leadership of the CEO Mr. Zamir Ahmed. He had been diligently serving the travel trade business for over 2 decades. The highly qualified travel industry experts are working very hard to support its travel trade partners by providing the best deals which flourishes their business and satisfy the needs of their valuable customers.

Six Sigma travel group is among the top three travel companies in Pakistan.

12 well equipped offices of Six Sigma travel group are functional in all the major cities with trained and knowledgeable frontline staff always ready to meet the needs of their customers.

Six Sigma Travel group higher command has established concrete business relations with all the major airlines and getting the best deals for their business associates.

The Umrah cell of Six Sigma travel group is offering Umrah visa and ground services in most reasonable price.

Their team of 12 staff members have been deputed in KSA to look after the pilgrims.

In order to make the customers’ travel experience easier, Six Sigma travel group has the required knowledge, expertise and experience to cater to the customer’s needs and be their one-stop travel solution.