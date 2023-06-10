'Annual Sales Conference' of Six Sigma Travels Group held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Annual sales conference of Six Sigma travel group held in Islamabad between 07 June to 09 June 2023.

The conference had a large number of attendees from various cities of Pakistan.

Employees and staff members from all over Pakistan participated in the conference with high spirit.

The conference had been presided by the the Group CEO Muhammad Zamir Ahmad, COO Muhammad Khalil Khan, GCFO Usman Khan, Director Sales Khalid Mehmood, Director Marketing Qaiser Ellahi Jaffery and other board members.

During the conference, the achievements of the company, the aims and objectives for the future were analyzed and discussed.

The esteemed organisation is growing very fast under the dynamic leadership of the group chief Executive Mr. Zamir Ahmed . He is serving the travel trade for over 2 decades. The highly qualified travel industry experts are working very hard to support its travel trade partners by providing the best deals which flourishes their business and satisfy the needs of their valuable passengers .

Six Sigma Travel group is among the top three travel companies in Pakistan. 12 well equipped offices of Six Sigma travel group are functional in all the major cities with trained and knowledgeable frontline staff always ready to meet the needs of their customers.

About the company:

Six Sigma Travels is in the market since last 20 years and part of a diverse group of companies with presence in 35 cities across Pakistan and currently employ over 1,500 professionals.

Under the umbrella of Six Sigma Travels Group, it has multiple travel companies to cater to varying regulatory/commercial requirements. With newly established offices in 12 major cities ( Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Kharian, Faisalabad, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Quetta & Karachi) with 20 years of experience across Pakistan.

The international offices in KSA (Jeddah, Makkah & Madina) & UAE will reopen once COVID 19 restrictions are relaxed.

In order to provide its customers with the best travel experience, Six Sigma Travel has the knowledge, expertise and experience to arrange and deliver all travel and tourism related requests received from a company, family or individual no matter how big, small or unusual are the needs.

The company provides the customers with the following services:

Air tickets to any destination

Hotel or accommodation types booking

Transfers, airport meet/greet and farewell, and car rental

Visas to many countries

Travel insurance

Medical Travel Assistance

Guided Religious/ Pilgrimage Movement to Holy Cities

Meeting venues booking and conference and event attendance

Worldwide Leisure tour packages.

Conferences and events management