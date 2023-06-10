Arson case: ATC seeks record, puts off hearing till June 12

LAHORE - The Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore sought record of the case of arson and vandalism at the city’s Shadman police station, and adjourned the hearing till June 12. The court was hearing the post-arrest bail applications of 34 sus­pects in the case, including PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid. The ATC adjourned the hear­ing till June 12 and sought the record of the case. Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar of the ATC heard the bail pleas. The pros­ecution said the record of the case was in Islamabad. The government lawyer asked the court to adjourn the hear­ing today. Yasmin Rashid is among 34 suspects who have filed post-arrest bail applica­tions in the case of arson and vandalism at Shadman police station, Lahore.