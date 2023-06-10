Saturday, June 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Arson case: ATC seeks record, puts off hearing till June 12

Arson case: ATC seeks record, puts off hearing till June 12
Staff Reporter
June 10, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore sought record of the case of arson and vandalism at the city’s Shadman police station, and adjourned the hearing till June 12. The court was hearing the post-arrest bail applications of 34 sus­pects in the case, including PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid. The ATC adjourned the hear­ing till June 12 and sought the record of the case. Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar of the ATC heard the bail pleas. The pros­ecution said the record of the case was in Islamabad. The government lawyer asked the court to adjourn the hear­ing today. Yasmin Rashid is among 34 suspects who have filed post-arrest bail applica­tions in the case of arson and vandalism at Shadman police station, Lahore.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1686290138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023