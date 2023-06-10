ATC dismisses bail pleas of 18 accused in May 9 case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of 18 accused involved in setting a container on fire at Kalma Chowk, during May-9 riots. The court dismissed bail petitions of accused, including Ali Raza, Salman Khan, Ameer Hamza, Ammar Masood, Zareef Khan, Nadeem, Ali Hassan, Ghulam Mohiud Din, Sarfraz, Shahid Fa­reed, Javed, Abdul Samad, Shabir and Nauman Butt.

However, the court granted post-arrest bail to 12 accused and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for obtaining the re­lief. Adil , Sajawal, Hassan Jehangir, Shehroz, Muhammad Kabir, Khaleeq Munir, Niamat Khan, Akhtar Khan, Ammad Ud Din, Saif Ali and others were granted bail by the court. ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the verdict, which had been reserved after hearing detailed arguments of the parties earlier.