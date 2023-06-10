Budget 2023-24 to restart journey of progress & development: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Fri­day said the federal budget for fis­cal year 2023-24 would restart the journey of progress and develop­ment in the country which had wit­nessed four years of economic de­struction, joblessness, chaos and anarchy during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s tenure. “Four years of PTI ushered in destruction, but now this budget will chart the country on a course of prosperity and development,” he said while talking to the media persons outside the Parliament House. She said a “Fitna, anarchist and rioter” had tried to push the country into an economic quagmire, but he faced nothing but humiliation and disappointment. Marriyum said the government had been pursuing the same vision for the economy which was imple­mented in 2013 to bring development and prosper­ity. Now, the economic stability had returned due to prudent policies of the coalition government, she added. A mega relief package was being given for agriculture, IT sector and youth in the budget, she said while reiterating that there was a “good news” for the government servants. To a query, she said four years of pervasive incompetence, wide­spread corruption, and severe economic deteriora­tion had deeply disappointed the nation.