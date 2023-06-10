Saturday, June 10, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Budget 2023-24 to restart journey of progress & development: Marriyum

Budget 2023-24 to restart journey of progress & development: Marriyum
Agencies
June 10, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Minister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Fri­day said the federal budget for fis­cal year 2023-24 would restart the journey of progress and develop­ment in the country which had wit­nessed four years of economic de­struction, joblessness, chaos and anarchy during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s tenure. “Four years of PTI ushered in destruction, but now this budget will chart the country on a course of prosperity and development,” he said while talking to the media persons outside the Parliament House. She said a “Fitna, anarchist and rioter” had tried to push the country into an economic quagmire, but he faced nothing but humiliation and disappointment. Marriyum said the government had been pursuing the same vision for the economy which was imple­mented in 2013 to bring development and prosper­ity. Now, the economic stability had returned due to prudent policies of the coalition government, she added. A mega relief package was being given for agriculture, IT sector and youth in the budget, she said while reiterating that there was a “good news” for the government servants. To a query, she said four years of pervasive incompetence, wide­spread corruption, and severe economic deteriora­tion had deeply disappointed the nation.

Expats involved in May 9 attacks to be probed

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1686290138.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023