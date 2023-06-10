Businessmen invited to explore rice, cotton markets of Bangladesh

HYDERABAD-Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) Bangladesh for Sindh and Balochistan in Karachi S. M. Mahboob Al Alam on Friday invited the business community of Sindh to explore the markets in rice and cotton sectors of his country which had wider scope for business.

He moved such an invitation while addressing a gathering of the members of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce (HCCI) and Industry, the HCCI spokesman informed here.

He informed that Bangladesh had 40 billion dollars in foreign exchange reserves and added that due to effective policies, his country had progressed considerably in all sectors. Bangladesh had larger trade and industrial base which HCCI’s members and businessmen of Sindh must explore, he added.

He informed that his country now had 170 universities for imparting higher education, adding Bangladesh was producing 25,000 megawatts of electricity as compared to past production of just 4000 megawatts. The per capita income of Bangladesh stands at 2800 dollars against 100 dollars in the past, he informed.

He suggested that HCCI should send its trade delegation to Bangladesh, adding that Bangladesh’s cotton and rice sectors of Bangladesh have wider business opportunities. “The information technology sector is also performing well in his country,” he informed.

“We want to collaborate with Pakistan”. The European countries prefer Pakistani textile products, he informed.

Earlier, HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui in his welcome address said, “The trade balance lies in favour of Pakistan which was a positive sign.”

He invited Bangladeshi investors to make investments in Pakistan’s energy sector which he said would be beneficial for them.

He said, “HCCI stands for increasing bilateral trade to benefit two countries’ economies.”

He said, “Hyderabad is an industrial, trade and agriculture hub.” He maintained, “The pulses industry also exists in Hyderabad and added that raw pulses imported from Australia were being processed in Hyderabad’s industry.”

He called for opening pulses’ exports from Pakistan.

The HCCI President informed, “The large-scale manufacturing industry is also working in the city and Hyderabad holds an important place in Sindh for trade purposes.”

“There is huge potential for trade and industrial cooperation between two countries and this trade volume could be significantly increased to strengthen economies on both sides,” he added. He said Hyderabad was blessed with conventional and unconventional products and carpets and other products were competitive in the international market as well. He said Bangladesh investors should take advantage of Pakistan’s automobile industry.