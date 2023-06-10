Commissioner chairs meeting regarding repair, maintenance of National Highway  

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Friday chaired a meeting regarding repair and maintenance work of the National Highway at his office here. The meeting was attended by DIG Police Muhammad Younus Chandio, Additional Commissioner-2 Fayyaz Hussain Rahujo, General Manager SM Muhammad Ahmed, Director National Highway Authority Sukkur Saeed Ahmed, XEN Provincial Highway SBA Abdul Majeed Panhiar and other concerned officials. Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the road sector also received severe damage due to previous rains and floods due to which commuters are facing difficulties in traveling. The Commissioner instructed concerned officials to immediately start the repair and maintenance work on National Highway and other roads from Saeedabad to Halani to provide traveling relief to the public. He said that traveling on National Highway is expected to increase in the wake of the coming Eid while the Weather Department has also given forecasts of rains for which immediate steps are to be taken to complete the road work. The officials of National Highway and concerned departments assured the Commissioner that the repair and maintenance work of roads would be completed at the earliest.