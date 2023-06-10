Court issues warning to NAB for submission of reference against accused in M6 land acquisition case

HYDERABAD-The Accountability Court here on Friday issued a last warning to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for submission of reference against the accused charged in the multi billion M6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway land acquisition scam. The court’s Judge Mehboob Ali Dayo warned that the Director General NAB Karachi would be summoned if the bureau failed to submit report by next date of hearing on June 22.

The NAB’s prosecutor brought in the knowledge of the court that the reference in question had been drafted and, subsequently, submitted for review to the DG. He gave his assurance to the judge that the reference would be submitted at the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the accused argued that more than 6 months had passed but the bureau had still not submitted the reference. During the hearing, the arrested ex-Deputy Commissioner Matiari Adnan Adnan Rashid, Aashiq Kaleri and others were produced before the court.

The accused are charged with embezzling funds given by the National Highway Authority (NHA) to purchase land in Matiari and Naushehro Feroze districts for construction of M6 Motorway between Hyderabad and Sukkur.