Court summons Imran Khan in person on July 6

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Friday summoned Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan in personal capac­ity on July 6, in a case pertaining his threatening remarks about a female judge. The court also served a show-cause notice to the person who sub­mitted surety bonds for the bail of PTI’s chief and said that neither PTI’s chief nor his guarantor had appeared before this court during hearing. The court sought report from SSP security regarding the se­curity situation in F-8 Kachehri.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Amanul­lah issued a four-page order regard­ing hearing of the case. The order said that the bailable arrest war­rants against Imran Khan had been executed as per the staff.

A citizen Chaudhry Zubair had submitted surety bonds worth Rs 20,000 for the bail of Imran Khan, it said. It said that the court had reject­ed the exemption from appearance request of Imran Khan on March 23, 29 and April 28. The order said that there were no grounds to grant ex­emption from appearance to PTI’s head from this day’s hearing. The order said that the chief commis­sioner ICT had shifted a lower court to the judicial complex for hearing of a case registered by Margala Po­lice Station against Imran Khan.

As per the defence lawyer, Imran Khan was ready to appear before the trial court if the security arrange­ments were satisfactory, it added.