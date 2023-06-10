Cyclone Biparjoy: Entry to Karachi beaches banned

The Karachi administration has banned fishing, sailing, swimming, and bathing at seas under Section 144 owing to the threat from Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “Biparjoy”.

The notification read that the decision had been taken to avoid any untoward incident of shipwreck or drowning.

In case of violation of the orders, the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners concerned have been authorised to take action in coordination with the concerned senior superintendent of police in the city.

The violators will be booked under section 188 PPC, it added.

The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy over east central Arabian Sea moved nearly northward during past six hours and about 910km of south of Karachi, the Met Office said on Saturday.

It is very likely to intensify further move north-northeastwards gradually during the next 24 hours, weather reports said. The storm will likely to move gradually north-northwestwards during subsequent three days.

With its probable north-northeast track, the rain-thunderstorm with some heavy falls and squally winds are expected in Sindh-Makran coast from 13 June night/14 June morning.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in its Friday night update said that the very severe cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea maintaining its intensity further tracked northeastward during past 12 hours.

PMD in its night report said that the storm lies at a distance of about 1040km south of Karachi, 1020km south of Thatta and 1110km southeast of Ormara.

Rain-thunderstorm with some heavy falls and ferocious winds are expected in Sindh-Makran coast from Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning. High intensity winds may cause damage to lose and vulnerable structures.